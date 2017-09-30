Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana To Release On November 10

After impressing the audience with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, set for release on November 10.Rajkummar is paired with Kriti Kharbanda in the film under the Soundarya Production banner.Directed by Ratna Sinha, it is penned by Kamal Pande and has been shot in Lucknow and Allahabad.The film's story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be bound in matrimony. But Satyendra is left alone at the altar as Aarti decides to pursue her dreams, read a statement.Five years later, they cross paths and the story takes an interesting turn when Satyendra, now an IAS officer, has been assigned the case of framed PCS officer Aarti.Sinha said the movie comes with "a surprising twist", and says she is glad to have got a cast of her choice.The producer said: "When Ratnaji narrated us the story of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, we thought it should be made as it's a beautiful story. The film caters to the mass audience and we hope they like it."