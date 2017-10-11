Rajkummar Rao, who recently impressed the audience and critics alike with his performance in Newton, will next be seen Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The makers decided to unveil the trailer of the film on Tuesday evening.Rajkummar took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, "Here's the official trailer of #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana. Releasing on 10th November. @kriti_official."Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film features Kriti Kharabanda alongside the actor."Ëverything is fair in love and war. Love is over, now war begins," says a heartbroken Rajkummar in the trailer.The film revolves around the story of a couple, who meet for a proposed arranged marriage. But things fall out when an unexpected event takes place on their wedding night and the innocent love story transforms to a revenge saga.The film is slated to release on November 10.