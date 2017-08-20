Shabana Azmi Felicitates Frontline Community Workers

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Friday honoured few front-line community workers, who have tried to bridge the gaps between communities and service providers in various states, at an event here.Organised by child development organisation Plan India, the event recognised the efforts made by these workers to bring social and behavioural change nationwide.Shabana, who herself runs the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society and was the chief guest, gave away awards in categories like Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers, Accredited Social Health Activists, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Community Volunteers, Youth Champions, and Outreach Workers in Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and HIV/AIDS categories.The nominations were filed from 13 states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra, where Plan India works.Also present at the event was filmmaker Govind Nihalani, who is Chair Emeritus, Plan India."Our NGO's work is possible due to the tireless efforts of front-line community workers who reach out to those most disadvantaged. They are the last mile champions who successfully enable entire families and communities to break intergenerational cycles of poverty and barriers that held them back," said Plan India Executive Director Bhagyashri Dengle."The Plan India Impact Awards is an initiative to recognise their efforts, tell their inspirational stories and provide impetus to their life changing work," she added.