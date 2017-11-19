Shabana Azmi Urges Film Industry To Boycott IFFI After Anti-Padmavati Protests

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says it's time for the film industry to take a collective stand against the controversies and protests surrounding the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. "The entire film industry in one voice must boycott IFFI Goa in protest against the threats issued to Deepika Padukone Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati," she said."If Smriti Irani is preparing for such an impressive turn-out at IFFI this year, that is possible only because the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it. But the film industry keeps quiet about Padmavati! This is exactly like H.K.L. Bhagat and Congress celebrating IFFI in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi," she added.Azmi also pointed out that despite an FIR, there's been no action against the "criminals"."The CM of Rajasthan is sitting pretty. The first FIR lodged is under the Arms Act because there was open firing. Beyond that no action is taken against the criminals threatening naked violence."She also wondered as to why the UP government is asking to postpone the release of Padmavati. "The UP govt is asking for a delay in Padmavati's release as they foresee a law and order problem! But the first vow the CM took was to firmly clear the state of its criminal elements. Aur film ki release hone pey ghutne tek diye?!!."Not sparing the Central Board of Film Certification, Azmi added, "The CBFC sends the film back because some paperwork is not complete!!! Only after 63 days will the film be screened for CBFC when Gujarat election is over and done with!! Are we fools to not see through the design of fomenting unrest and polarizing votes?"She also urged the film fraternity to take a unified action against the imposed threats."I am very angry, film industry needs to take a strong unified action and refuse to be sitting ducks anymore. If such threats had been made against any member of the political class would the reaction have been the same? Are the people in the film industry not equal citizens of this country?"