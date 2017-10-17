Shabana Azmi Wants People to See The World Through Feminine Gaze

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Monday said it is time people started seeing the world through a "feminine gaze". The pro-equality actress was speaking at "#F for Freedom MAMI" segment of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival. "I am very delighted that MAMI this year is concentrating on making women's work more visible. I think it is high time that we started see the world through feminine gaze," she said.Jio MAMI hosted a brunch to discuss and inspire women equality and quality films, which was graced by Manisha Koirala, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and many more. Manisha Koirala, who has been vocal about gender equality, said she was happy that JIO MAMI is recognizing women's contribution. Tumhari Sulu actress Neha Dhupia said that things aren't changing but with a little initiative, things will change in coming times. "Just because there is a women-centric film after 30-40 others release, everyone feels that things are changing but they are not changing just yet."Kiran Rao, the lady behind the initiative, expressed that main objective was to inspire women and get them in main stream cinema, either in front or behind. "The initiative was started two years ago, to inspire females to be part of film industry, not just tell their stories. We want females to join film industry as writers, actors, technicians, creative arts and camera persons as this will improve the condition of women," said Kiran.Film critic Anupama Chopra said that the issue of equality in film was not just limited to Bollywood, "it is rampant everywhere".