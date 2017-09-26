Image: Youtube/ Stills from Andaaz Apna Apna, Daangal trailers

Ever wondered about the struggles Bollywood actors had to combat to make it big? Every actor that we see on-screen, has a story to tell that will inspire us in multiple ways, will force us to never give up and be strong no matter what comes our way. Their life was almost like ours, and used consistent efforts to achieve what they have now!Let's take a look at how their lives changed from the 90s.Aamir Khan's journey is unforgettable and inspiring. His choice of movies has always been unique and laid a way to success for him. He started his journey from the film Yaadon Ki Baraat in 1973. Yaadon Ki Baraat is one of the most remembered films of 1970's. He got his first success as a professional actor after Qayamat Se Qayamat tak in 1988 which made him won the National Award. After this, he became one of the most talented actors in the industry. Till now he has never failed to impress the audience with his acting and excellent choice of movies. Recently he appeared in a blockbuster movie Dangal which is still celebrating success in other countries.After she won the Miss World Title, her journey began in the industry and the producers were eager to launch her in movies. Her beauty couldn't let anybody's eyes off her. She proved the critics wrong that "models can't act", and she gave many hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Taal (1999), Devdas (2002), Dhoom 2 (2006) and Jodha Akbar (2008). Her film Devdas was selected for screening at CANNES Film Festival. She dated Salman Khan which was the talk of the town for a very long period, then dated Vivek Oberoi. In 2007, she married Abhishek Bachchan and is known as the most iconic couple in the industry. After her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy weight got a lot of hatred by the audience but she again slapped the critics and said she enjoys everything about her motherhood. Her recent movie was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and she again amazed everybody with her ultimate beauty in the movie.Known for his action scenes Ajay Devgn started his career in the Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 in which his entry stunt on the top of two moving bikes in the movie is still a hit and he performed the same stunt in his recent series of Golmaal. Ajay dated Karishma Kapoor before Kajol. He married Kajol in 1995 and the couple was not really appreciated for the decision due to the contrasting personalities. His first movie as a producer was Raju Chacha. Till now he has never failed to impress the audience with his charming personality. He has twice won the National award. And his directorial debut was U, Me Aur Hum. His upcoming movie, Golmaal Again is from one his most hit series, Golmaal.Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance and we all know who the queen is! Kajol has always been at the top while choosing the movies. In the era where every other person had a one track mind and only loved the "fair" actresses, Kajol left everybody mouth opened with her commendable acting skills. She is an ultimate style icon as she taught us that a person can be confident with a dusky skin tone. She made her own norms and in the era with the same kind of movies and roles for the female actresses she acted as a villain in Gupt and Dushman. She is an ultimate beauty and her recent movie was VIP 2 with Dhanush.Not many of us have either strength or guts to deal with what Manisha Koirala underwent. She had everything, fame, beauty, fans and what not. But life taught her a lesson where she was alone and fought with all the problems that came in her way. Well, starting from her career, she made an excellent entry into Bollywood's fame with Saudagar. And after that, she gave many hits. But this fame was not with her for a longer period of time. She was diagnosed with cancer and she fought for her life for five long years. These years made her realise who were her true friends. In an interview with Indian Express, Manisha Koirala said, “Well actually, it was painful, the process of going through a low. But the thing is I was, let’s say, in some kind of denial, most of us are. But what’s gone is gone. It’s painful”. Through all the thick and thin she led her way out of all the problems and she was recently seen in Dear Maya and she will be seen in an upcoming movie based on Sanjay Dutt's life.Rani Mukherjee Belongs to a Bollywood Background and she made her entry in the Bollywood Industry with Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat. She was never much interested in acting and Bollywood but after she was offered her first movie in Bollywood, she made it her full-time career. She Married Filmmaker Aditya Chopra with whom she has a daughter. And she was recently seen in a blockbuster Movie Mardaani.With the attitude of a Nawab, Saif Ali Khan always been an attractive sight to concentrate upon. He has rarely been a protagonist in his movies and mostly seen as supportive or second lead actor. In the beginning, he was not so successful. His debut Film was Parampara with Yash Chopra, the film was not a hit. Yash Chopra's Yeh Dillagi gave a push to his career. He married Amrita Singh with whom he has two kids, now grown up to be the most sensational star kids, Sara Ali Khan. After he divorced her, he married the Bollywood's one of the most beautiful actresses Kareena Kapoor with whom he has one son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan's recent movie was Rangoon and his upcoming movie is Chef.Always been the talk of the town, Salman Khan has never failed to astound his audience with his varieties of movies. He has been a part of all types of movies in his career, be it romance, action or drama his ultimate versatility is something which defines him perfectly. From his debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 to his recent release Tubelight in 2017 he has proved his acting prowess.Be it the link ups with wrong do-ers or service charities, Sanjay Dutt has never disappeared from the news. In the beginning of his career in the Bollywood, he did regular roles. And his debut movie was Rocky. After his negative role in Khalnayak, he got a push in his career and was mostly offered movies with negative roles. Then he made this his mainstream role for movies and appeared in most blockbuster movies with his negative roles like Vaastav, Kaante, Agneepath, Musafir. His most recent movie was Bhoomi in which he made a comeback after 5 years.The well-known superstar "King Khan" - an ultimate king of romance has always been one of those actors who are treat to our eyes. But not many of us know about his struggles. He lost his dad in 1981 due to cancer and lost his mother in 1991 due to diabetes. God had some amazing plans for the strong-willed actor he got offered with his first movie Deewana which was a big hit at the box office. He got married to Gauri Khan with whom he has three kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram. His recent movie was Jab Harry Met Sejal which was a hit at the box office.