Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Delhi on Train to Promote Raees

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has finally arrived in Delhi! As a part of the promotional campaign of his much-awaited film Raees, Shah Rukh Khan boarded the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Delhi, and reached the Delhi station today.

Unbelievable... Only King Khan Can Pull such Huge crowd...#RaeesByRail pic.twitter.com/Xkvn7cw1x6 — ShahrukhKhan Fanclub (@ShahrukhKhan_FC) January 23, 2017

The actor ditched the normal air travel to visit cities – Mathura, Vadodara, Kota, Hyderabad and Delhi to talk about his film Raees. "I am travelling in a train after a long time. The last time I had boarded a train from Delhi to Mumbai was when I came here to make my career. And now I am again taking the train. I am excited and nervous," Shah Rukh had said before leaving his home 'Mannat'.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Delhi after one person died and two policemen were injured after police lathicharged a crowd going berserk following his arrival at the train station in Vadodara.

CNN News18's Mihir Trivedi caught up with @iamsrk to talk about his connection with trains & why he chose this style of promotion for #Raees pic.twitter.com/oSof8MXCRO — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2017

Sunny Leone, who has grooved to the peppy track 'Laila O Laila' was also on-board along with the film's crew.