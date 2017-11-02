Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Party In Alibaug: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Have a Blast
To ensure his fans across the world got a sneak peek into the revelries that carried on inside his bungalow, SRK's friends and family members shared special moments on social media.
Image Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Seema Khan, Twitter account of Ritesh Sidhwani
Celebrity birthday parties don't come much flashier than this. While we're used to a nice meal, one too many cocktails and a cry in the taxi ride home, A-list celebrations are bigger, wilder and last for days.
As soon as the photographs of Bollywood celebrities arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug bungalow on November 1 started being shared on social media, we knew star’s birthday celebrations would kick off on Wednesday evening itself. With Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan in attendance, the A-list celebrations were indeed bigger.
And to ensure his fans across the world got a sneak peek into the revelries that carried on inside his bungalow, his friends and family members shared special moments on social media.
Filmmake Karan Johar shared a photo with the gorgeous Shweta Bachchan on his official Instagram account.
This one clearly captures the mood of all special guests on the eve of SRK’s birthday.
Would you have ever expected Abram to photobom Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif? Well, he managed to do that.
This one remains special as it explores another talent of King Khan.
Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt look gorgeous in this candid click.
SRK’s gorgeous daughter Suhana poses Sussane Khan and BFFs Shanaya, Ananaya.
The guests clearly had a good time at the party.
And Karan gets a peck on his cheek!
High on fun!
As soon as the photographs of Bollywood celebrities arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug bungalow on November 1 started being shared on social media, we knew star’s birthday celebrations would kick off on Wednesday evening itself. With Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan in attendance, the A-list celebrations were indeed bigger.
And to ensure his fans across the world got a sneak peek into the revelries that carried on inside his bungalow, his friends and family members shared special moments on social media.
Filmmake Karan Johar shared a photo with the gorgeous Shweta Bachchan on his official Instagram account.
This one clearly captures the mood of all special guests on the eve of SRK’s birthday.
Would you have ever expected Abram to photobom Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif? Well, he managed to do that.
This one remains special as it explores another talent of King Khan.
Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt look gorgeous in this candid click.
SRK’s gorgeous daughter Suhana poses Sussane Khan and BFFs Shanaya, Ananaya.
The guests clearly had a good time at the party.
And Karan gets a peck on his cheek!
High on fun!
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AbRam Steals the Scene at SRK's Birthday Bash with This Epic Photobomb
- Deepika Padukone's Ex Nihaar Pandya All Set to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Kangana Ranaut
- Oxygen Instead of Water During Breaks As Tibetan Team Makes History
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Genetics Determine Everything
- Khichdi Isn’t Going to Be India’s National Dish; Why It Should Be