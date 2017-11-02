GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Party In Alibaug: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Have a Blast

To ensure his fans across the world got a sneak peek into the revelries that carried on inside his bungalow, SRK's friends and family members shared special moments on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2017, 1:01 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Seema Khan, Twitter account of Ritesh Sidhwani
Celebrity birthday parties don't come much flashier than this. While we're used to a nice meal, one too many cocktails and a cry in the taxi ride home, A-list celebrations are bigger, wilder and last for days.

As soon as the photographs of Bollywood celebrities arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug bungalow on November 1 started being shared on social media, we knew star’s birthday celebrations would kick off on Wednesday evening itself. With Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Farah Khan in attendance, the A-list celebrations were indeed bigger.


And to ensure his fans across the world got a sneak peek into the revelries that carried on inside his bungalow, his friends and family members shared special moments on social media.

Filmmake Karan Johar shared a photo with the gorgeous Shweta Bachchan on his official Instagram account.

#alibaugdiaries @shwetabachchan

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



This one clearly captures the mood of all special guests on the eve of SRK’s birthday.

Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Would you have ever expected Abram to photobom Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif? Well, he managed to do that.

Photobombed by Abram! Girls just wanna have fun!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



This one remains special as it explores another talent of King Khan.

When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt look gorgeous in this candid click.


Girl zone! #alibaugdiaries @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



SRK’s gorgeous daughter Suhana poses Sussane Khan and BFFs Shanaya, Ananaya.

You go girls!!!!! #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



The guests clearly had a good time at the party.

Love you farah!!!!! Watch out for the most talented photo bombers!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



And Karan gets a peck on his cheek!

My fave @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



High on fun!

Happy campers! #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

