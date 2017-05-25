Two of the biggest global superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt created multiple incredible moments for their fans across the world as they engaged in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18’s Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand, discussing just about everything from their secret to stay relevant for 25 years, how they choose their films, and if at all movie roles change them as individuals.

Pitt met Khan in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The Hollywood heartthrob, who shot his film A Mighty Heart years ago in India, was in Mumbai recently to promote his Netflix film War Machine. Directed by David Michod, War Machine is based on Michael Hastings' book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan. The new Netflix original film revolves around the story of General Glen McMahon (Pitt), the man who was responsible to put an end to former president George W. Bush’s war in Afghanistan.

On being asked about the secret that helps Khan and Pitt – who started their career in movies around the same time - stay relevant and influential for 25 years, the latter said it is the constant urge to redefine/reinvent himself as something totally different from how he started.

“I tried to re-invent myself constantly by trying to look for something new and different. Fortunately, I guess, we (Pitt and Khan) were able to survive our mistakes along the way. I think it is all about staying relative,” Pitt explained.

Khan, who despite several blockbusters to his credit takes new risk to reinvigorate his career, reiterated the same sentiments.

“To be able to survive your mistakes. And mistakes are normally things that are very close to your heart. And if they went wrong, then somewhere down the line, the only thing that keeps you going is the fact that you are still surviving. You try to do it as often as you can, as much as possible. And I think, more than me, he (Pitt) would tell you that being a successful star around the world means there are a lot more expectations from you. And you need to keep it very simple. You don’t need to try to work for those expectations. Or keep on doing things that is expected of you. You keep on doing what started you off – which is being relevant, being novel, trying to re-invent yourself. And simple things that made you want to be an actor in the first place,” he said.

As far as combining artistic integrity with commercial success is concerned, Pitt achieves it by ensuring he has enough time for himself and his family. “You just make sure that you have time for yourself, time for your family. And let the next idea percolate. It isn’t so difficult to achieve that balance. I’m able to compartmentalize – the private and public life really well,” Pitt said.

Khan’s opinion didn’t sound different either. “I do that too completely… I think when you go back home and lead the stuff that you are supposed to do – in whatever form – in your family, friends, it just keeps you grounded.”

Khan showed no inhibitions in admitting that his kids don’t like the kind of films he does. “My kids more often than not don’t like my movies. So it isn’t the biggest thing in the house – Papa’s film to do well. It isn’t a special thing. It shouldn’t be a special thing… As long as you are nobody with your friends and at home, I think you can be a big star like Brad Pitt outside,” he said.

Even though both Khan and Pitt are the most recognisable faces in the world, they make sure they choose their roles thoughtfully.

“It depends a lot on who is telling the story. You just start with script and then the decision to investigate that. I then want to surround myself with filmmakers I respect because I’m leaving myself in their hands. People I surround myself is more than important than anything else,” Pitt said.

For Khan, it is all about being comfortable with the filmmakers he is working with. “Sometimes you don’t want to know the story. There are so many new filmmakers in India. I don’t know them. I try to spend a couple of years with them before I start the project. This I just want to ensure I’m comfortable.”

Since powerful acting is known to shake the very foundations of the society to its core, it is only expected that it also changes the actor. But that doesn't apply to both Khan and Pitt.

On being asked if the roles they play ever seep into their lives and change them, Pitt said, “I think they feed on to each other. But I quickly discard them and move on to next.”

“I use a term called demotional. I’m extremely emotional while doing it, but when I’m completely detached I need to move on. I can’t stick on to a character for very long. I have been asked several times if movie roles changed my life – I say, ‘no it hasn’t’… I take two hour long bath on Friday when the movie releases and by Monday I’m through with it," Khan said.

We get you the entire interview. Watch!