Shah Rukh Khan Condoles Death of Colleague's Uncle In Vadodara; Calls It Unfortunate

As part of the promotional campaign for Raees, Shah Rukh Khan boarded the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai on Monday. As soon as the actor arrived at the Vadodara station, the crowd went berserk. One person died and two policemen were injured after the police lathi-charged the crowd. The deceased, who has been identified as Farid Khan Pathan, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The actor clarified that it was his colleague's uncle who passed away. He condoled his death and termed it as an unfortunate incident.

"We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one trip like this, it saddens us all. One of our colleagues was traveling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Baroda. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully, God will bless her soon,” said Shah Rukh Khan while speaking to CNN News18.

"On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour", he added.