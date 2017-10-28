GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Is Giving Tough Competition to All Bollywood Divas in this Picture

The daddy's little girl looked gorgeous in a golden shimmery ensemble, which she teamed up with light shade lip color and her hair open.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2017, 3:32 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/suhanakhan143
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana studies abroad but whenever she is in town, she never fails to attract tons of media attention. The 17-year-old, who has already become a teen-icon, has once again caught the fancy of many as she made a glamourous appearance at her mother Gauri Khan's Halloween party.

Even though the bash was attended by many B-town A-listers such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora, we just couldn't take our eyes off Suhana.

Daddy's little girl looked gorgeous in a golden shimmery ensemble, which she teamed up with light shade lip color and her hair open.

Have a look:

😘😘😘 #suhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on


Suhanakhan at a Halloween party😍 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on


She is a poser😍 @suhanakhan2 . . #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on


@suhanakhan2 with her mom...😘😘 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on


My sue is gorgeous @suhanakhan2 😘 #suhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on



Gauri also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the party and also shared a few pictures with fans.





