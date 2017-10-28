Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Is Giving Tough Competition to All Bollywood Divas in this Picture

😘😘😘 #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Suhanakhan at a Halloween party😍 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

She is a poser😍 @suhanakhan2 . . #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

@suhanakhan2 with her mom...😘😘 #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

My sue is gorgeous @suhanakhan2 😘 #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana ✨ (@suhanakhan143) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Was a great experience designing this dramatic set created for an unforgettable evening... #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/MkjuZtEBwG — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 28, 2017

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana studies abroad but whenever she is in town, she never fails to attract tons of media attention. The 17-year-old, who has already become a teen-icon, has once again caught the fancy of many as she made a glamourous appearance at her mother Gauri Khan's Halloween party.Even though the bash was attended by many B-town A-listers such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora, we just couldn't take our eyes off Suhana.Daddy's little girl looked gorgeous in a golden shimmery ensemble, which she teamed up with light shade lip color and her hair open.Have a look:Gauri also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the party and also shared a few pictures with fans.