Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Is Giving Tough Competition to All Bollywood Divas in this Picture
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana studies abroad but whenever she is in town, she never fails to attract tons of media attention. The 17-year-old, who has already become a teen-icon, has once again caught the fancy of many as she made a glamourous appearance at her mother Gauri Khan's Halloween party.
Even though the bash was attended by many B-town A-listers such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora, we just couldn't take our eyes off Suhana.
Daddy's little girl looked gorgeous in a golden shimmery ensemble, which she teamed up with light shade lip color and her hair open.
Gauri also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the party and also shared a few pictures with fans.
Was a great experience designing this dramatic set created for an unforgettable evening... #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/MkjuZtEBwG— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 28, 2017
#Halloween vibes 👻... gearing up for Cirque le Soir! #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/nJ1xpjOVhB— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 27, 2017
