2-min read

Suhana Khan's Candid Photos That You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Today, we give you a look into the world of Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana sans the gloss and glam of red carpet events.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2017, 11:42 AM IST
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account
There are rare occasions when stars and their kids get to spend time away from the public eye, and enjoy being with their family members, chilling with friends and just being themselves. But does that mean they are away from the paparazzi? Not really. With the interest in celebrities’ lives growing by the day, there are several candid photos of stars and their kids that are circulated on social media. Today, we give you a look into the world of Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana sans the gloss and glam of red carpet events.

That's how you can enjoy a day memorable at college.

Suhana in Her college today😍😘 :) that face omg😘😘😘 Love you babe😍😘 #SuhanaKhan

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans❤) (@suhanakhanx) on



Enjoying the company of friends.

Heey guys what'sup ? #suhanakhan

A post shared by @suhanakh_fp on



This one looks really special, agree?



Snapped at the airport!




That’s another unforgettable memory.

My baby 💗 CREDS: @suhanakhanx #suhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@teamsuhanakhan) on



Friends! That’s what you need to have a blast at a party.



Here are more clicks with close pals.







#repost @shahrukhkhan_photos #SuhanaKhan #AnanyaPandey #AhaanPandey #ShayanaKapoor #LakmeFashionWeek2017

A post shared by Nor Anifah (@srkkjj1) on



Like for beautiful #suhanakhan & #shanayakapoor 😍😍 Follow 👉 @filmycolors for more bollywood updates .

A post shared by Filmy Colors (@filmycolors) on



Suhana, a Bollywood star in the making?

#suhanakhan #srk princess is so cute & sassyyy...

A post shared by Ava Adore Luv (@avaadoreluv) on



Family outing not possible without paparazzi, right?


