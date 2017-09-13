Suhana Khan's Candid Photos That You Probably Haven't Seen Before
Today, we give you a look into the world of Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana sans the gloss and glam of red carpet events.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account
There are rare occasions when stars and their kids get to spend time away from the public eye, and enjoy being with their family members, chilling with friends and just being themselves. But does that mean they are away from the paparazzi? Not really. With the interest in celebrities’ lives growing by the day, there are several candid photos of stars and their kids that are circulated on social media. Today, we give you a look into the world of Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana sans the gloss and glam of red carpet events.
That's how you can enjoy a day memorable at college.
Enjoying the company of friends.
This one looks really special, agree?
Snapped at the airport!
That’s another unforgettable memory.
Friends! That’s what you need to have a blast at a party.
Here are more clicks with close pals.
Suhana, a Bollywood star in the making?
Family outing not possible without paparazzi, right?
That's how you can enjoy a day memorable at college.
Enjoying the company of friends.
This one looks really special, agree?
Snapped at the airport!
Once upon a time !! 😯😍😘💕 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #srk #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #bollywood #anushkasharma #hrithikroshan #ranbirkapoor #priyankachopra #shahidkapoor #aamirkhan #akshaykumar #varundhawan #jacquelinefernandez #parineetichopra #katrinakaif #kareenakapoor #ranveersingh #aliabhatt #sonamkapoor #shraddhakapoor #kajol #aishwaryarai #sidharthmalhotra #tollywood #kollywood #salmankhan #deepikapadukone #hollywood #shahrukh #AbRamKhan
That’s another unforgettable memory.
Friends! That’s what you need to have a blast at a party.
Here are more clicks with close pals.
Suhana, a Bollywood star in the making?
Family outing not possible without paparazzi, right?