Shah Rukh Khan Denies Being Part of Dhoom 4

: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said he has not signed any new film with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and denied being a part of Dhoom 4.On his 52th birthday on Thursday, Shah Rukh cut a cake here in the presence of select media and interacted with them.Asked if he was working with YRF in an upcoming project, Shah Rukh said: "I did not sign any film with Yash Raj Films because right now I am oddly busy with Aanand L Rai's film. The shooting is taking a little longer and I want to focus on this and finish before taking up any new project."He added: "I do not want to waste Katrina (Kaif) and Anushka's (Anushka Sharma) date as Katrina is shooting for 'Thugs of Hindostan' and Anushka will star 'Sui Dhaaga'. So when they are free, even I should be available (for Rai's film). Therefore, I am not signing anything until December."Asked if he is a part of Dhoom 4, Shah Rukh said: "No, that is not true. Adi (Aditya Chopra of YRF) had told me about the project but I told him that till December I am occupied."