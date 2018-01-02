Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny

After keeping fans waiting for months, superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally unveiled his first look from his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai. Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the title of the project as Zero and also shared a one-minute-long video clip featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar.The teaser opens with numerous adjectives such as ‘paagal’ (mad), ‘aashiq’ (lover), ‘shaayar’ (poet), ‘makkar’ (trickster), mental, among many others, giving an insight into the character of Shah Rukh, who plays a vertically-challenged man in the film. Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic track Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya, SRK's character makes a solid entry.Watch here:Sharing the first look video, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Ticket liye baithe hain log meri zindagi ki, tamasha bhi hona chahiye. As promised, here’s the title of @aanandlrai ‘s film. @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18. http://bit.ly/Zero-Title."The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the teaser does not divulge anything about their roles. The trio had earlier worked together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.