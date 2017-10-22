GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Fulfills Cancer-stricken Aruna's Wish, Says We Will Meet Very Soon

Shah Rukh got to know about Aruna's wish through her children Akshat and Priyanka. He later took to social media to send a message to Aruna through his fan page.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly every Indian's idol, courtesy his caring and jovial nature. But little did his fans know that someone could love SRK to such an extent that the person's dying wish would be to meet the superstar. Yes! Aruna PK, a cancer patient, is a huge fan of King Khan and wants to meet him at least once before she dies.

Well, the good news is that Aruna's wish is soon going to be fulfilled as SRK has sent a video message to her, promising that he will be meeting her.

SRK came to know about Aruna after a few people started a trend #SRKmeetsAruna on Twitter. Tweeple then began tagging SRK on their messages which caught his attention.







Later, Shah Rukh took to social media to send a message to Aruna through his fan page and said that he is praying for her speedy recovery.

"I'm made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness," Shah Rukh said in the video.

Check the video here:


According to Aruna's official blog, she was diagnosed with third stage ovarian cancer in February 2011.
