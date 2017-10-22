Shah Rukh Khan Fulfills Cancer-stricken Aruna's Wish, Says We Will Meet Very Soon

Hey @iamsrk - you are inspiration to zillions, just like you- our beloved @Arunapk57 is fighter-survivor and inspiration to many! Please make #SRKmeetsAruna happen! 🙌🏻 let her only wish be true. She brings smile on million faces- you only can bring smile on her face! 🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FPaE6zqwmB — किताब (@BhumikaShah7) October 19, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly every Indian's idol, courtesy his caring and jovial nature. But little did his fans know that someone could love SRK to such an extent that the person's dying wish would be to meet the superstar. Yes! Aruna PK, a cancer patient, is a huge fan of King Khan and wants to meet him at least once before she dies.Well, the good news is that Aruna's wish is soon going to be fulfilled as SRK has sent a video message to her, promising that he will be meeting her.SRK came to know about Aruna after a few people started a trend #SRKmeetsAruna on Twitter. Tweeple then began tagging SRK on their messages which caught his attention.Later, Shah Rukh took to social media to send a message to Aruna through his fan page and said that he is praying for her speedy recovery."I'm made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness," Shah Rukh said in the video.Check the video here:According to Aruna's official blog, she was diagnosed with third stage ovarian cancer in February 2011.