Shah Rukh Khan Gets Honorary Doctorate From Hyderabad's Maulana Azad University

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was conferred with honorary doctorate by Maulana Azad National Urdu University for his extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture in Hyderabad. King Khan was dressed in doctoral robes as he collected his degree at a ceremony.

Very happy. My mother would have been very happy as I am getting this honour in Hyderabad, her birthplace: Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/0IoNkSW0Dr — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

After receiving honorary doctorate emotional Shah Rukh Khan said, "I very happy to get this honour. My parents would have been much more happy and proud. This is special as I am getting it in Hyderabad, which is birthplace of my mother."

At the sixth convocation of the university nearly 48,000 students were awarded degrees. Addressing the students on their big day Shah Rukh Khan shared personal incidents from his life to inspire students to achieve their dreams.

"My father gave me gifts that taught me things about life. First was chess. It taught me to step back, nobody is small and even have to sacrifice queen, if needed, to go forward. Then it was typewriter which taught me to be diligent. Third was a camera. I am happy i am into creative business as I always wanted. All i want to say do what you want to."

The event was presided over by Zafar Sareshwala, Chancellor of the University. President Pranab Mukherjee, who was the chief guest, could not make it to the Convocation.