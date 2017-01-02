Shah Rukh Khan Gets Romantic With Mahira in New Raees Poster

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between him and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in upcoming film Raees, by unveiling a poster.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, the film touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments.

The actor has now asked his fans to get ready to see a different and a romantic side of the story.

SRK shared two posters on Monday. In one, he is seen in an intense look with his aviators on. And in the second, Shah Rukh can be seen holding Mahira tightly.

The actor captioned the poster: "Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana."

Shah Rukh also added: "Hope you all liked the new poster of Raees. Action ho gaya romance to follow."

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to release on January 25, 2017.