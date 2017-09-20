GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Hopes To Retain The Purity Of His Children's Innocence

Shah Rukh has three children - Aryan (19), Suhana (17) and AbRam (four) - with entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2017, 10:03 AM IST
Representative Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai: Following his father's example, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he wants to keep the childhood of his kids alive for as long as possible.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter where he remembered his father Taj Mohammed Khan on his 36th death anniversary.

"September 19. Like my dad (RIP), my only duty to my kids is to delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible. Retain purity of their childhood," wrote Shah Rukh.




The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor lost his father to cancer in 1981 and his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, passed away in 1991 from complications of diabetes, before the release of his
debut film Deewana in 1992.

Shah Rukh has three children - Aryan (19), Suhana (17) and AbRam (four) - with entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan.
