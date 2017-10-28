Shah Rukh Khan Is a Big Fan of Akshaye Khanna's Work; Read Why

: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he has always been a fan of actor Akshaye Khanna's acting abilities.Shah Rukh, 51, who is one of the producers on upcoming film Ittefaq, which stars Akshaye in the role of a cop, said the actor has some kind of mystery attached to him that makeshis performance engaging.Remake of Yash Chopra's 1969 cult classic Ittefaq, the movie also features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha. SRK has co-produced the suspense thriller with Karan Johar and Renu Ravi Chopra."Akshaye is unreadable and that's one of the plus points of the film. Personally, I feel that nobody could have essayed this role better than him. Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha present an able foil to Akshaye's character in the film, which just adds to his performance and portrayal of this tough, no-nonsense cop."I've always been extremely fond of Akshaye and his acting abilities. I'm a big fan of his work. There's a strange mystique about him that reflects in his acting. He does very little, but conveys a gamut of emotions effortlessly. As an audience, he always keeps you guessing about his character's journey," Shah Rukh said in a statement.