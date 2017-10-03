GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Had a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion

The superstar took to Twitter on Monday to share the photograph with his 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-stars.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 9:25 AM IST
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan got together with actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji -- not for a film but for a selfie. The superstar said he was in awe of their persona, and thanked them for their graciousness and love.

The superstar took to Twitter on Monday to share the photograph with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars.

"Some nights the stars with you shine brighter than the ones in the sky. Thank you ladies for your graciousness beauty and love," SRK wrote.




He also posted another image in which he is seen posing with his leading ladies Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor

With films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Duplicate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the '90s to entertainers like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Diwale -- Kajol and SRK are one of Bollywood's most beloved onscreen couples.

SRK starred with Sridevi in Army, and romanced Rani in films like Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The 51-year-old actor worked with Karisma in Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti: The Power. He shared screen space with Alia in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

On the film front, the actor is busy with Aanand L Rai's next. The movie is yet untitled, but it will reunite Shah Rukh with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
