Shah Rukh Khan Makes an Interesting Revelation About Smriti Irani's Stepdaughter Shanelle
A file photo.
Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Delhi can never end. Whether it was his good old days spent at school and college or his association with Delhi theatre, the actor often reminisces the times he has spent in the Capital.
But did you know the superstar also shares a strong bond with Union Minister of Textiles and the former TV actress Smriti Irani?
Well, both Shah Rukh and Smriti have a common connection - Zubin Irani. Apparently, Smriti’s husband Zubin is also King Khan’s childhood friend.
So when Smriti took to her Instagram account recently to share a photo of her step-daughter, Shah Rukh also shared it and made an interesting revelation.
Did you know it was Shah Rukh who had named the child Shanelle?
Well, the actor’s message while he shared the photo read, “My childhood friend Zubin’s daughter all grown up and so pretty… and just for the record I named her Shanelle.” Honestly speaking, this is new to us.
