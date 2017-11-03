Shah Rukh Khan on Birthday Wish: I Want My Children to Be Happy And Healthy

: This is one of the days of the year when traffic moves slowly and Mumbai police come out to control the surging crowds in front of one of the city's iconic bungalows located in Bandstand, Bandra -- 'Mannat' the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.As the superstar turned 52 on Thursday, his legions of fans came over just to catch a glimpse of him, and wish their hero a 'Happy birthday'.The crowds in the area led to a traffic jam. Police tried to make way for OB Vans and media people to reach the house. One spotted two young fans, sporting gold framed glasses, a replica look from SRK's "Raees". One was telling his friend, "Baniya ka deemag bolta hai, Shah Rukh Bhai abhi ayega, tereko malum hai na, miyan bhai ka daring?"Shah Rukh spent his birthday eve with friends like Karan Johar and other industry friends along with wife Gauri, his children Suhani, Abram and Aryaan. He received lots of video clips of the birthday celebrations.On Thursday evening, after a cake cutting function, during an interaction with the media, he said, "Since I am spending my birthday with you guys, then I do not get time for family and friends. So we had a party last night in Alibaug. I know people have come from across the globe and gathered in front of my bungalow, they are bursting crackers which is not a right thing to do in the present time, but I guess their love is more than touching."Asked about what gifts he received from his children, SRK said, "No one has given me anything yaar, but Abram said 'Happy Birthday birthday boy!"The king of romance has not only received wishes from fans, across the globe on social media but also from Salman Khan and Aamir. SRK said, "Aamir is planning to come, he was saying, 'I will drop in anytime'. I told him to come a little late in the evening so that I can give time to you people as well as him."Asked about what is his birthday wish and what more he desires to achieve, the superstar said, "I think with age I have become gentler and that is what I want to achieve. With age, my thought process has changed and now I want my children to be happy and healthy. I just feel gentler towards people; success, the achievement will follow. But now for me, achievement is about how much gentler I could become in life, towards people, how much patience I can have. When I become a gentle person, I will feel like an achiever."Shah Rukh will be attending the upcoming International Film Festival of India in Goa. He believes that Indian cinema should be celebrated globally and he is excited to welcome artistes from all over."I think it is our responsibility to welcome and invite filmmakers and actors from all over the world to celebrate cinema, and with each passing year we are growing. We Indians are known for our hospitality and I will be there in Goa, to welcome all the dignitaries to celebrate cinema at the festival. I will also go to Kolkata International Film Festival, and it is also growing every year."