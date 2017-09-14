Shah Rukh Khan Reaches 28 Million Followers on Twitter

: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan now has a Twitter family of 28 million.Shah Rukh, 51, is an avid user of social media where he updates about his personal and professional life.Among Bollywood's leading Khans, Shah Rukh has the maximum followers on Twitter, but trails behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has 29.3 million followers.Salman Khan has 25.6 million followers, Aamir Khan has 21.9 million followers and Akshay Kumar has 20.2 million followers on the social media platform.Shah Rukh has not had a very successful year at the box office with Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He is currently busy with filmmaker Aanand L Rai's yet untitled movie, which features the actor as a dwarf.One of the best-known actors of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh is often referred to as 'Baadshah', 'King of Bollywood' or 'King Khan' by his fans and well-wishers.Having begun his career with appearances in several television series in the late 1980s, he made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. He was also seen portraying negative roles in films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam.Shah Rukh later starred in a series of romantic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....He was also seen in films like Devdas, Swades, My Name Is Khan, Chak De! India, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.