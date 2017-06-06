Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction to Ramez Galal Prank Was Staged

By now most of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have seen his new viral video wherein he loses his cool. For those who still haven’t watched it, Khan couldn’t control his outburst after a TV show host Ramez Galal played a prank on him.

In the two-minute video which recently surfaced online — Khan can be seen trapped in quicksand with TV host Nishan, who also participated in the prank. Soon, a huge Komodo dragon is seen approaching Khan and Nishan. Just when Khan makes efforts to not drown in the quicksand with Nishan, Galal removes Komodo Dragon’s costume. And that irks Khan.

While many were taken back by Khan’s reaction, some felt it was staged.

Going by the report in the publication, Al-Alam, Khan was paid over Rs 2 crore to get pranked on the show. The amount quoted in the paper is $400,000 (Dh1,469,411) for his presence on the Ramadan special. But the TV channel did not confirm the amount to the publication and mentioned it wasn’t home production.

In an interview to HT, Khan’s team and his manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed that it was a staged prank. “Yes, it was staged and Shah Rukh Khan was aware and was acting as if he was angry.” The manager didn’t confirm the amount that was paid to the actor.