Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Working With Madhuri Dixit In Devdas

Mumbai: Recalling memories of their 2002 blockbuster film Devdas, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that it was a lovely moment for him to see Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene perform in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Devdas told the story of a wealthy man (Shah Rukh), who returns from his studies in London to marry his childhood friend, Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). However, the rejection of this marriage by his own family makes him a drunkard, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and his seeking refuge with a prostitute, Chandramukhi (Madhuri).

While sharing a throwback image from the popular song Maar dala, Madhuri tweeted on Thursday: "Maar dala! Love can be overwhelming... ‘Devdas'."

After that, Shah Rukh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: "How lovely it was to sit and watch you perform this role. My favourite times as an actor. bas dekhta rahoon (just keep watching)."

Shah Rukh and Madhuri have also worked together in films like Koyla, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil To Pagal Hai and Anjaam.