Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 3 Vices in Suhana, Aryan, AbRam; See Picture
Representative Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and no one can deny it. In fact, we have often seen Shah Rukh speaking at length about his children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam-- at various events. The actor had even once said that he wanted his children to complete their studies before entering the showbiz.
His social media pages are also the proof of how much he adores his three kids as the actor always makes sure to timely express his feelings to them by sharing their pictures on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
On Wednesday, Shah Rukh revealed his "three vices" along with a collage of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.
He captioned the picture: "My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style and Playfulness."
Check out a few more pics:
My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017
Check out a few more pics:
