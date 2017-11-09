GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 3 Vices in Suhana, Aryan, AbRam; See Picture

His social media pages are also the proof of how much he adores his three kids.

News18.com

November 9, 2017, 8:50 AM IST
Representative Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and no one can deny it. In fact, we have often seen Shah Rukh speaking at length about his children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam-- at various events. The actor had even once said that he wanted his children to complete their studies before entering the showbiz.

His social media pages are also the proof of how much he adores his three kids as the actor always makes sure to timely express his feelings to them by sharing their pictures on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh revealed his "three vices" along with a collage of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

He captioned the picture: "My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style and Playfulness."




Check out a few more pics:

When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


A ray of sunshine... A sea of love... Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


‘Cause when the feelin’s right I’m gonna run all night I’m gonna run to you…

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. @gaurikhan

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on



Thanks to Thanksgiving got to spend time with my lil one.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


