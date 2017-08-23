Forbes released the elite list of World's 20 Highest-Paid Actors 2017 and three Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar made it to 8th, 9th and 10th spots respectively, thereby notching the top seats in the top ten paid actors worldwide.As stated by Forbes, “A quarter of this year's list hail from outside the US, including three stars from Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.”The trio has hit a hat-trick by making it to the recently unveiled list.According to Forbes, the actors' list is based on earning estimates data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB plus information from industry insiders. The earnings mentioned in the list are pre-tax and gross (prior to deducting fees for agents, managers, and lawyers). The gross list combined earnings of $720 million earned by the superstars from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017 scoring period, is lead by Transformers: The Last Knight fame Mark Wahlberg with $68 million.With the eighth position, Shah Rukh continues to maintain the same position as last year. King Khan’s earnings toppled from $33 million in the last year to $38 million during the scoring period with Dear Zindagi and Raees and a plethora of brand endorsements to his kitty. As per Forbes, “King Khan continues to bank big from starring roles in Bollywood movies such as Raees, for which he earns upfront fees and a cut of the back-end for his efforts. He also cashes in on endorsement deals for dozens of brands most Americans have likely never heard of.”On the other hand, Salman picked up from the 14th position to the 9th one this year. Salman’s reported earnings from are $37 million as compared to $28.5 million he made during the previous assessment year. “Khan continues to produce and star in films, earning top rupee for flicks such as Sultan, which went on to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2016," stated Forbes.Just like Shah Rukh, Akshay also featured at the same position as that of last year - the 10th position with a gross earning of $35.5 million as opposed to $31.5 million the last year. Kumar has often been touted as the one to know the mantra of how to pull box office numbers. With Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and Naam Shabana, the actor had made a number of special appearances too besides endorsements. “One of Bollywood's busiest leading men, Kumar banked top rupee for three hit films in our scoring period. The action star bolsters his earnings endorsing a wider range of products than most Hollywood shills: Honda motorcycles, a dairy producer, and a gold loan company, among others.Despite Dangal’s massive success, Aamir Khan did not make it to the top 20 list. Another one to drop off from this year’s Forbes list is Amitabh Bachchan. Coincidentally, both the actors are busy filming Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated for a January 2018 release.With both Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight proving disasters at the box office, it'll be interesting to see if the two Khans make it to next year’s Forbes list.