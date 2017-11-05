GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Have Well Equipped Vanity Vans, Says Amitabh Bachchan

The cine-icon said that SRK's vanity van consists of a drawing room fitted with a large TV console and added that he has been invited on occasion to watch football.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2017, 10:29 AM IST
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says as compared to earlier times, the vanity vans have changed and those belonging to superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have most tastefully done up interiors.

"I have seen and been invited to a few. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone - they all have most tastefully done up their interiors and equipped the interiors with almost all home facilities," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Friday.

The cine-icon said that SRK's vanity van consists of a drawing room fitted with a large TV console and added that he has been invited on occasion to watch football.

Amitabh said that the concept of individual make-up rooms of earlier times has almost disappeared as personal vanity vans have taken over.

He also remembered that the first vanity van that came to the industry was that of filmmaker Manmohan Desai.

"He had two made. One for himself and one for me. It was a gift, but one that I cherish till date. A bed, toilet, chairs, drawing room ... like to relax on and music and TV systems in place, but difficult to operate," he wrote.

"I do not have that vanity now."

Amitabh, 75, has a "simple rented" vanity van now.

"I am happy with its presence. Nothing elaborate, just enough needed for a shooting day," he said.

