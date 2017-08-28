It is believed that actors in their bid to make it big in the showbiz industry often skip studies and head straight to film studios. Or they resume studies when they feel it is absolutely important. Read on to know the educational qualifications of the stars you’ve loved getting into the skin of the character roles like reputed writers, scientists, engineers, etc.The shehenshah of Bollywood is perfect in every sense. Being the son of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he could never leave words behind. In addition to a double majors in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College of Delhi University, he also earned a honorary doctorate from Queensland University in Australia.King Khan was an all-rounder since his school days and went on to pursue his higher education with the same passion. Shah Rukh has a degree in Economics from Hansraj College. He was pursuing his Masters in Mass Communication when his career kicked off. And he had to skip studies in the final year.This beautiful actress has it all. Parineeti wanted to become an investment banker. She has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School in United Kingdom. She also worked with Yash Raj banner in its marketing and public relations division.Apart from leaving an indelible impact on girls with his entertaining performances, Varun has also been performer when it came to studies. He holds a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University. Also, he had assisted director Karan Johar in his film My Name Is Khan.This model-turned-actor is the perfect example of body with brains. Not just with his dimples, he can charm us with his intellect too! John completed his graduation in Economics from Jai Hind College, and received a Masters degree in Management Sciences from MET, Mumbai.Our fashionista's interests are not limited to fashion and acting. Sonam completed her pre-university education from the United World College of South East Asia. She also holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of London.Is there anything he can't do? Be it acting, singing or hosting shows, Ayushmann has proved true potential is what one needs to make it to the top. After he completed his majors in English, he pursued his master in Mass communication from Chandigarh University.He left us in splits with his flawless performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu and 3 Idiots. But do you know anything about his educational qualification? Well, Madhavan is a graduate in Electronics. He has also trained with the Royal Army and Air Force. He was declared as the best National Cadet Corp of Maharashtra, and served as the Cultural Ambassador of India in Canada.This Pataudi princess is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Soha pursued her bachelors in Modern History from the Balliol College in Oxford. She did her masters in International Relations from London School of Economics and Political Science.