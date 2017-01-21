Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone will join Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss house this Weekend Ka Vaar. What looks like a total fun ride will see Salman-SRK dancing to their old and new songs. The two of them will also imitate each other's iconic poses during this episode.

Not just this, the special episode will see the judges of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa including Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde grooving along with the two stars. The dancing reality show is coming to an end with its grand finale just around the corner.

Shah Rukh Khan last came to Bigg Boss house with Kajol to promote their film Dilwale. The two Khans will be seen together in Kabir Khan's upcoming film Tubelight.