Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Aanand L Rai For Bringing Happiness on Sets

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying working with Aanand L. Rai for his next. The superstar has thanked the filmmaker for bringing happiness on the sets.

"This Aanand L Rai brings so much happiness on sets and the reason is that he has the most beautiful daughter and wife...Dimples overload. Thanks sir," Shah Rukh tweeted on Sunday.

This @aanandlrai brings so much happiness on sets & the reason is cos he has the most beautiful daughter & wife…dimples overload. Thx sir — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 4, 2017

Responding to SRK's compliment, Rai posted: "Love you Khan saab... Shayad meri kismat mein dimple wale logon se bahut pyar milna likha hua hai (I think I am destined to get love and admiration from people with dimples)... Thank you for being there sir. You inspire."

Love you Khan Saab 🙏Shayad Meri kismat mein dimple wale logon se bahut pyar milna likha hua hai.😊Thank u for being there sir. You inspire🙏🙏🙏 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 4, 2017

He is currently busy with Rai's upcoming film in which he reportedly plays a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Earlier this week, the "Fan" star escaped an accident on the sets of the film when a portion of the ceiling fell off.

Apart from the accident this week, the 51-year-old also became a victim of a death hoax when an European news network titled El Pais TV reportedly announced a 'breaking news' that Shah Rukh was "killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed".

Addressing all the reports, SRK posted: "Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film."