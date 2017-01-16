Of the many actors who've time and again raised their voices against women exploitation, Shah Rukh Khan has probably been one of the few who has been firm about his views and been constantly talking about it. He vehemently condemned the recent Bengaluru mass molestation case. Even when it comes to the upbringing of his two sons - AbRam and Aryan - Shah Rukh sticks to his words.

In a recent interview to Femina, Shah Rukh said, "I tell Aryan and even AbRam to never hurt a woman. If you do, I'll behead you. And no, times have not changed. A girl is not your chhadi-buddy; show some respect."

He even asks Aryan to not address a girl using 'tu-tadak'. "Tu pizza le aa, tu idhar aa is not how you address women. Show some respect", he said.

Not just personal life, Shah Rukh Khan has maintained a philosophy like this in his professional life too. He "refuses to work in films where women aren't respected". Citing a personal incident from the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, he said, "Adi (director Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai.’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

In an all-bare interview, the actor even listed some ground rules for men who wish to date his daughter Suhana. "Get a job, understand that I don't like you, I'm everywhere, whatever you do to her, I will do to you" are only some of the points Shah Rukh Khan asks men to keep in mind before approaching his daughter.