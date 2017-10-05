Shah Rukh Khan To Host DJ Diplo at Mannat For Suhana and Aryan
A star-studded party is on the cards!
Image: Twitter/ Shah Rukh Khan
The news of Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with popular American DJ Diplo for the track Phurr in his last released film Jab Harry Met Sejal created a storm in Bollywood. And while the onscreen pairing went on to impress the viewers, the actor has now extended an invite to Diplo for a party at his residence Mannat in Mumbai.
According to a report in Mid-Day, not just Diplo but his band, Major Lazer, too, will be present at the lavish party. Considering that the band will be on a visit to India in February for the much-awaited VH1 Supersonic Festival, it seems a good time for Shah Rukh to play the perfect host.
In fact, an insider from the festival said, "Aryan and Suhana are big fans of the rapper. So, Shah Rukh has extended an invitation to Diplo and his band to visit Mannat. He plans to throw an elaborate party, which will see his friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance."
The source also added that since Aryan and Suhana are well-acquainted with Diplo's music, they have also planned to put together a playlist for the big night.
Because it's Shah Rukh throwing the party, one can expect all Bollywood biggies to turn up and make the night a memorable one.
Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017
According to a report in Mid-Day, not just Diplo but his band, Major Lazer, too, will be present at the lavish party. Considering that the band will be on a visit to India in February for the much-awaited VH1 Supersonic Festival, it seems a good time for Shah Rukh to play the perfect host.
In fact, an insider from the festival said, "Aryan and Suhana are big fans of the rapper. So, Shah Rukh has extended an invitation to Diplo and his band to visit Mannat. He plans to throw an elaborate party, which will see his friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance."
The source also added that since Aryan and Suhana are well-acquainted with Diplo's music, they have also planned to put together a playlist for the big night.
Because it's Shah Rukh throwing the party, one can expect all Bollywood biggies to turn up and make the night a memorable one.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Won't Believe What Uday Chopra Looks Like Now!
- $50 Per Ace, Kyrgios' Generous Pledge to Storm-hit Puerto Rico
- Malaika Set Pulses Racing in a White Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer