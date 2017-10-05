GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan To Host DJ Diplo at Mannat For Suhana and Aryan

A star-studded party is on the cards!

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2017, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan To Host DJ Diplo at Mannat For Suhana and Aryan
Image: Twitter/ Shah Rukh Khan
The news of Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with popular American DJ Diplo for the track Phurr in his last released film Jab Harry Met Sejal created a storm in Bollywood. And while the onscreen pairing went on to impress the viewers, the actor has now extended an invite to Diplo for a party at his residence Mannat in Mumbai.



According to a report in Mid-Day, not just Diplo but his band, Major Lazer, too, will be present at the lavish party. Considering that the band will be on a visit to India in February for the much-awaited VH1 Supersonic Festival, it seems a good time for Shah Rukh to play the perfect host.

In fact, an insider from the festival said, "Aryan and Suhana are big fans of the rapper. So, Shah Rukh has extended an invitation to Diplo and his band to visit Mannat. He plans to throw an elaborate party, which will see his friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance."

The source also added that since Aryan and Suhana are well-acquainted with Diplo's music, they have also planned to put together a playlist for the big night.

Because it's Shah Rukh throwing the party, one can expect all Bollywood biggies to turn up and make the night a memorable one.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES