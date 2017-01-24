If the trend in the recent years is anything to go by, it’s fairly clear that the filmmakers not only need good films, but also want to focus on films that come with incredible marketing campaigns and ground-breaking advertising. So as the need to help a film rake in huge moolah stop depending on just one trailer and maybe a bit more than that sees a spurt, filmmakers are thinking of every possible way that promises cinematic enjoyment.

When Shah Rukh Khan decided to taken on a train journey covering a few cities in India including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mathura and Vadodara to promote Raees, everybody felt that it would work. But little did he know that the marketing strategy would turn tragic. For the uninitiated, SRK's fans had gathered in large number at Vadodara station to watch their favourite star, who had boarded the train from Mumbai and was going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film. The crowd went out of control when the train halted and some of them started banging window panes. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation. And during the incident, one person died and two policemen injured.

Here’s a lowdown on the promotional campaigns for Bollywood films that were not just wacky, but also weird and went totally wrong.

Ghajini

To create huge buzz for Ghajini, Aamir Khan decided to become part of a weird promotional campaign. Aamir, who had sported a unique hairdo in the film, decided to use the promotion campaign around it. A competition was held in IMAX Mumbai.

Double Dhamaal

Imagine jalebi-making sessions in some sweet shop! Well, that’s what the makers of the film thought would help the film. The reason? Song Jalebi Bai was a part of the film!

Chance Pe Dance

Many might not remember but this film featured Shahid Kapoor and Genelia D’souza in key roles. To promote the film, a unique strategy was made which didn’t look very appealing. The lead actors spent the entire night in a car which was surrounded by media!

Bobby Jasoos

While promoting the film, Vidya Balan decided to dress up as a beggar and sat among them outside the Hyderabad Railway Station. Reportedly, a woman, who mistook her for a beggar, scolded her for not working. Vidya also fooled Hrithik Roshan.

Ek Thi Daayan

The press conference was similar to a scene from of a horror film. Besides Emraan Hashmi performing a few weird acts, he was joined by the leading ladies- Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin and Konkona Sen Sharma who came in the garb of witches.

Ra.One

For the film, games with the theme of ‘Ra.One’ and merchandises resembling Ra.One characters were launched by SRK.

2 States

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s promotional campaign for their love story in the film was amazing. Alia posted an invitation card on her Twitter handle, inviting fans to her engagement ceremony with Arjun Kapoor.

Ki & Ka

During the film’s promotions. a shocking video featuring Arjun Kapoor as he slapped a Radio Jockey was made viral.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobarra

The multi-starrer film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif had an interesting campaign too. They carried out a real-life road trip in the city of Mumbai and Delhi.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan to make sure hid film Bajrangi Bhaijaan a super hit not only appeared on several television soaps, such as Qubool Hai and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, but also participated in a Facebook chat made exclusively for female fans.