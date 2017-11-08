News18 » Cricketnext
Shah Rukh Khan Wants This Young Bowler to Join Kolkata Knight Riders
SRK, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, had an epic response to a video tweet of this cricketer's daughter's skills as a bowler
Image: Yogen Shah
Shah Rukh Khan's love for cricket is well known and well documented. Apart from owning IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), King Khan is often seen in the stadium with his team, usually in the company of son AbRam.
So when KKR captain Gautam Gambhir posted a video on Twitter, showing him facing off against his daughter Aazeen's bowling at school, SRK -- like any good team owner -- seems to have spotted a new talent. Replying to the video, Khan tweeted that she should be bowling for KKR. Needless to say, social media collectively melted.
According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh, while speaking about his recent non-attendance at matches, said, “I want to attend the majority of them but unfortunately due to the work schedule I missed many of them last year.”
Check out the exchange below:
High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2017
Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug. https://t.co/duNmtDKwPW— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 7, 2017