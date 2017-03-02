Shah Rukh Khan's Approach to Performance? Very Theatrical: Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai: Director Imtiaz Ali, who is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, admires the fact that the superstar is still in touch with his roots in theatre.

Before venturing into films, Shah Rukh was active with Theatre Action Group (TAG) in Delhi where he studied acting under theatre director Barry John. Imtiaz also participated in plays while studying in Hindu College.

"With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk regarding Delhi theatre days. I didn't know that he would still be so much in the habit of performing in the way he was expected to perform in theatre. "His approach is very theatrical. Almost everyday he mentions about his theatrical experience in Delhi and I am very glad about that," Imtiaz told reporters here.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of Colors Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival. The five-day festival is organised by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. During the promotions of his last film Tamasha, Imtiaz had wished to turn the film into a play. Asked if he still intends to pursue the idea, the 45-year-old director said it is his dream to make it happen.

"I hope so. It is my idea, concept and dream to make a play out of 'Tamasha', with the joker and the robot. That would make for an interesting play." At the event, the play "Jug Jug Jiyo" was staged besides Piyush Mishra's musical. A special tribute was also paid to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away earlier this year.