Salman Khan is known to leave the box office cash registers ringing every time he makes a big screen outing. It is as much because of his loyal fan base as it is for his impeccable ‘good-boy’ image – that even the mid-week shows of Salman’s films tend to run houseful. What is it then that makes Tubelight a little different and worth all the hype surrounding it? With just a few hours left for the teaser release, we get you answers to this frequently asked question.

Tubelight marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Both the films managed to emerge as box office winners and not just as rulers of viewers’ minds. Salman’s relationships with his directors seem to be a bit symbiotic in nature. Salman might come across as a perfect director’s actor but not every director brings out the best in Salman. One cannot expect him to exactly abide by what the maker demands but with some, his association has more often than not turned out fruitful. Whether it is Sooraj Bartajya or Kabir Khan – the actor has maintained his success streak.

The duo brings to table not just a sour and dusted Bollywood tale, but something that has never been seen before. Plus, it’s always the emotional quotient in Salman-Kabir’s projects that takes away the cake. Whether it’s the touching narrative of the film or the detailing of Salman’s character – their collaboration etches out its own impact. He played a kind-hearted amicable Bajrangi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and a passionate RAW agent in Ek Tha Tiger and this time he has reportedly stepped into the shoes of a person with special needs.

Tubelight, a historical war drama, revolves around the life of an Indian man who falls in love with a Chinese woman. The film is set during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and explores a cross border love story. With an interesting plot, it is expected that the film will ride high on various elements including emotions, romance and war. Considering that Kabir’s background lies in documentary making, his ideas of love and romance have churned out to be very different in the past. Whether the romance will take the front seat and not be a mere undertone in this war saga, remains to be seen.

Bigg Boss might have been the most recent small screen outing for Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together. But the big screen, last saw them sharing a frame in 2008, when Farah Khan managed to bring to life every director’s casting coup in Om Shaanti Om. The two Khans shook leg with each other and grooved to the tune of multi-starrer title track of the film. However, Kabir’s directorial unites them after a span of almost 10 years. SRK, who’ll be seen in a cameo in the film, is expected to play a significant role in pulling the narrative forward. Whether the two actors will have same scenes – remains to be seen.

While the film promises to bring together two of Bollywood’s most favourite Khans, one interesting aspect of it is that the makers haven’t roped in any conventional Bollywood leading lady. The previous films from the director-actor duo starred Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively, but this one stars a Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Considering that she plays a girl of the same origin in the film, it’ll be interesting to see the authenticity and realism she brings to the character. The film also stars a child actor Matin Rey Tangu, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from bringing Salman-SRK together, the film also sees a presence of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan. The two have united in the past for films like Hello, Heroes, God Tussi Great Ho and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. While the films managed to impress the audience, they failed to bring numbers at the box office. It’ll be interesting to see if the duo’s success drought ends with this film.

Tubelight marks the last venture of late actor Om Puri. The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in January and the film is to be his last Bollywood work. While not much has been divulged about Om’s role, Kabir Khan in an interview said, that he plays a good man and that his screen time is much more than that of his cameo in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.