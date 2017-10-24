Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Cancer Patient Aruna PK Passes Away; Actor Offers Condolences To Her Family
In a sad turn of events, Aruna PK, the cancer patient whose last wish was to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, passed away on Tuesday morning.
Shah Rukh, who came to know about Aruna's wish after the Twitter trend #SRKmeetsAruna got viral, took to social media to offer condolences to her family members. "May Allah give you strength to deal with the loss of your beautiful mother. I know how sad it is to deal with the loss of a parent. Know that she is always with you and henceforth do things that give her reasons to smile in heaven."
Earlier, Shah Rukh's fan page had shared a video in which Shah Rukh said that he's praying for her speedy recovery. "I'm made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this, that me, my whole family, all our friends and whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness," Shah Rukh said in the video.
Shah Rukh also promised her that they'll meet soon and when they do, the superstar will perform Aruna's favourite song live for her.
According to Aruna's official blog, she was diagnosed with third stage ovarian cancer in February 2011.
As a mark of remembrance for @Arunapk57 today's #shair topic is changed to #muskurana https://t.co/Lqj2lS1weS— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) October 24, 2017
.@Arunapk57 @akshatkhot @priyankakhot pic.twitter.com/n3HsXqlaqZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2017
Heartwarming message from @iamsrk to @Arunapk57— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) October 20, 2017
SRK WINS HEARTS pic.twitter.com/snufolmdny
#KingKhan's biggest fan and a #cancer patient with critical health condition @Arunapk57 has her ultimate wish to meet @iamsrk#SRKmeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/Uel6kOHpki— Parikshit Sachdeva (@sachdevaparik) October 17, 2017
