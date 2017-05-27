X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4; Let These Photos Of The Little One Brighten Up Your Day

News18.com

Updated: May 27, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4; Let These Photos Of The Little One Brighten Up Your Day
Image: Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan surprised everyone in 2014 when they announced the arrival of their third child. Shah Rukh's other kids - Aryan and Suhana - have always received immense love from the actor's loyal fan base and now it was AbRam's turn to witness the same. Soon, AbRam turned not just Bollywood's but also social media's favourite star kid, on the block. Every photograph and video of AbRam that emerged on social media went viral in no time and the little kid became a celebrity in his own right.

As AbRam turns 4 today, we get you some of the most adorable pictures of Shah Rukh- Gauri's little one that'll make you smile and you'll soon find yourself entering a collective mood of awwing.

When daddy couldn't get enough of AbRam and continued to play with his hair and ears.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Gosshhhhh why so cuteeeeee #cutenessoverload #cuteness

A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on

When he found out and got to try a thing called 3D glasses.

And Bola Na “Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…”

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

When he accompanied daddy dearest to a match.

When he turned religious and visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

And now when he couldn't get enough of being in daddy's arms.

Because sleeping in daddy's arms is the world.

Srk#AbRam

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

When he got famous enough to be caricatured.

Famous enough to be caricatured ..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

When he decided to flaunt a quite specific airport look.

Airport look

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

And when he decided to turn his mother into a mummy. Literally.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan aww lil cute with momy #cuteness

A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on

Because nothing can stop him from playing.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Awwww so cuteeeeee

A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on

First Published: May 27, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.