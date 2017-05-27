Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4; Let These Photos Of The Little One Brighten Up Your Day

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan surprised everyone in 2014 when they announced the arrival of their third child. Shah Rukh's other kids - Aryan and Suhana - have always received immense love from the actor's loyal fan base and now it was AbRam's turn to witness the same. Soon, AbRam turned not just Bollywood's but also social media's favourite star kid, on the block. Every photograph and video of AbRam that emerged on social media went viral in no time and the little kid became a celebrity in his own right.

As AbRam turns 4 today, we get you some of the most adorable pictures of Shah Rukh- Gauri's little one that'll make you smile and you'll soon find yourself entering a collective mood of awwing.

When daddy couldn't get enough of AbRam and continued to play with his hair and ears.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Gosshhhhh why so cuteeeeee #cutenessoverload #cuteness A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on May 15, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

When he found out and got to try a thing called 3D glasses.

And Bola Na “Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…” A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:20am PST

When he accompanied daddy dearest to a match.

Punjab se Gujarat…only Pyaar…#AmiKKR. Awesome @gautamgambhir55 , #ChrisLynn, my @kkriders boys & Venky Mysore. Thanks Rajkot. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

When he turned religious and visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:20am PST

And now when he couldn't get enough of being in daddy's arms.

If u ask and get it…it’s not worth it. Love & Life should be as natural as a baby’s uncontrolled, unasked for hug. #srkinstagyaan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Sep 26, 2016 at 3:57am PDT

Because sleeping in daddy's arms is the world.

Srk#AbRam A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 5, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

When he got famous enough to be caricatured.

Famous enough to be caricatured .. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:11pm PDT

When he decided to flaunt a quite specific airport look.

Airport look A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 13, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

And when he decided to turn his mother into a mummy. Literally.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan aww lil cute with momy #cuteness A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

Because nothing can stop him from playing.