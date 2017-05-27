DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4; Let These Photos Of The Little One Brighten Up Your Day
Image: Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan surprised everyone in 2014 when they announced the arrival of their third child. Shah Rukh's other kids - Aryan and Suhana - have always received immense love from the actor's loyal fan base and now it was AbRam's turn to witness the same. Soon, AbRam turned not just Bollywood's but also social media's favourite star kid, on the block. Every photograph and video of AbRam that emerged on social media went viral in no time and the little kid became a celebrity in his own right.
As AbRam turns 4 today, we get you some of the most adorable pictures of Shah Rukh- Gauri's little one that'll make you smile and you'll soon find yourself entering a collective mood of awwing.
When daddy couldn't get enough of AbRam and continued to play with his hair and ears.
When he found out and got to try a thing called 3D glasses.
When he accompanied daddy dearest to a match.
When he turned religious and visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.
And now when he couldn't get enough of being in daddy's arms.
Because sleeping in daddy's arms is the world.
When he got famous enough to be caricatured.
When he decided to flaunt a quite specific airport look.
And when he decided to turn his mother into a mummy. Literally.
Because nothing can stop him from playing.
