Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful

Amritsar: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple here along with his youngest son AbRam and called it "peaceful". Shah Rukh, accompanied by Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer of his recently released movie Raees, made a visit to the most prestigious and religious place of Sikhs to express his gratitude for the response his film has received so far.

"The peace and serenity one derives at Darbar Sahib is something I feel you can attain no where in this world. I would firstly like to express my gratitude to Darbar Sahib for the reception of our film," Shah Rukh said in a statement. Before entering the temple, the 51-year-old star said his

wife Gauri Khan sent AbRam with him.

"It is the first time that Ritesh and my little son, AbRam will be visiting the Golden temple. It was my wife who sent AbRam along with me to seek blessings. I am very happy to be here."

Shah Rukh had 'darshan' at the temple with his head fully covered.