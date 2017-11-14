Shahid Kapoor Clueless About Padmavati Promotions, Says 'Ask Deepika Padukone'; See Video
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus has been in trouble since January with community organisations accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts" and many demanding a ban on the film.
Image courtesy: Twitter
It has been noted that only Deepika Padukone is promoting the film Padmavati; when the movie also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. There were reports that Deepika might go to Bigg Boss house with Shahid for the film's promotions. However, that seems to have changed too. As per a new report in Pinkvilla, Shahid won't be seen on the popular reality show, and hence the Bajirao Mastani actress will be promoting the event alone.
On being asked as to when he'd join the promotions of Padmavati, Shahid, who was present at the GQ Fashion Nights, where he walked the runway for designer Gaurav Gupta, jokingly said, "Why should I tell? Ask Deepika Padukone!"
Interestingly, the event was also attended by Deepika.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus has been in trouble since January with community organisations accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts" and many demanding a ban on the film.
Featuring Deepika in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the movie is slated to arrive in theatres on December 1.
On being asked as to when he'd join the promotions of Padmavati, Shahid, who was present at the GQ Fashion Nights, where he walked the runway for designer Gaurav Gupta, jokingly said, "Why should I tell? Ask Deepika Padukone!"
[Video] Shahid Kapoor: "Why should I tell? Ask Deepika!😝" when a reporter said we've only seen Deepika promote #Padmavati so far and asked when he will join. pic.twitter.com/sp6pUPfYnj— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 12, 2017
Interestingly, the event was also attended by Deepika.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus has been in trouble since January with community organisations accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts" and many demanding a ban on the film.
Featuring Deepika in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the movie is slated to arrive in theatres on December 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Dares To Go Bald For This Reason
- Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated on Girlfriend Claims TV Star: Report
- Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor Steal The Show At GQ Fashion Nights 2017
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know