Shahid Kapoor Completes 14 Years In Bollywood, Still Feels Like a Student

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has clocked a 14-year journey in the Hindi film industry, says he still feels like a student in the world of cinema.

The 36-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk and ever since, he has starred in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab. Before his launch as a lead actor, the trained dancer worked as a backup dancer in films too.

The Rangoon actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the wishes.

"Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema, you always feel like a student. Too much to learn," Shahid tweeted.

Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema,you always feel like a student. Too much to learn. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 10, 2017

"Too much to achieve. Too little time. Time to put my blinders on and run like there's no tomorrow. Gratitude and love. For believing in me," he added.

Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema,you always feel like a student. Too much to learn. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 10, 2017

On the film front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Padmavati features Deepika in the title role as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer, who will play Alauddin Khilji and Shahid, who will essay the role of Rawal Ratan Singh.