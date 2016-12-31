Shahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
Image: Yogen Shah
Shahid Kapoor has finally given a glimpse of his beloved daughter Misha sending fans into a frenzy.
Giving a fitting New Year gift to all, Shahid shared a photo of Misha's shoe-covered feet captioning the image as, "Mi-shoe ❤️"
Shahid got married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput last year and the couple welcomed their first child this year in September. The little baby girl has been kept strictly away from media glares since then. This is the first time Shahid has shared anything related to his daughter, Misha.
Interestingly, Shahid and Mira are all set to make their debut as a couple on Koffee With Karan Season 5, this week.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special