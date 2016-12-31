»
Shahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve

First published: December 31, 2016, 2:59 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
Image: Yogen Shah

Shahid Kapoor has finally given a glimpse of his beloved daughter Misha sending fans into a frenzy.

Giving a fitting New Year gift to all, Shahid shared a photo of Misha's shoe-covered feet captioning the image as, "Mi-shoe ❤️"

Shahid got married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput last year and the couple welcomed their first child this year in September. The little baby girl has been kept strictly away from media glares since then. This is the first time Shahid has shared anything related to his daughter, Misha.

Interestingly, Shahid and Mira are all set to make their debut as a couple on Koffee With Karan Season 5, this week.

