Shahid Kapoor Shares Daughter Misha's Photo, Seems She's Only Getting Cuter By the Day

News18.com

Updated: March 4, 2017, 9:21 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira were blessed with a baby girl in August and since then, the two have been extra cautious about her. Shahid has been quite a protective father and not allowed the media to capture the little one's face even once. Everytime the couple steps out with the baby, photographers go into a tizzy.

This time, the father decided to surprise his fans, and shared an adorable photograph of Misha. He captioned the image as, "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there" and by the looks of it, the new parents are enjoying this new phase of the life to the fullest.

A curious expression with eyes wide open - Misha's latest photograph is all kinds of endearing.

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there"

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

The last photo Shahid shared only showed the reflection of the father-daughter duo and not actual faces. He captioned the image as, "Sunsets with my angel."

Sunsets with my angel.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

He took to his Instagram some time back and shared a lovely click of her mittens too.

Mi-shoe ❤️

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama Rangoon alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut and will next feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

First Published: March 4, 2017, 9:21 AM IST
