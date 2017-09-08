If you have been following Shahid Kapoor’s recent photos, you’d agree that the he isn’t just a star, but also a doting dad who’s proudly showed off his affection for his daughter Misha. From enjoying most heart-warming moments with his tot to getting snapped during outings- he has done it all and we all love him for it.Shahid has been really caring about Misha which is precisely why he initially didn’t allow the photographers to get a glimpse of her. But now, both Shahid and wife Mira are happy to get clicked with the adorable kid.During their recent family outing, Shahid was snapped as he fed his daughter as she cozily sat on Mira’s lap. Much like other celebrity kids, Misha too steals the limelight from Shahid and Mira.The couple welcomed their first born in August last year and since then have been extra cautious about her and took time to reveal photos of the child in the media.