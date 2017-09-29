Shahid Kapoor To Star In Shree Narayan Singh's Next

Shahid Kapoor has signed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh for his next film.The yet-to-be-titled movie is being produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.Singh said he is happy to collaborate with Shahid and is ecstatic to have the actor onboard his second directorial venture."With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him," he said.Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said she loved the script and shared the story idea with Shahid, who immediately agreed to do the film.She added the banner had full faith in Singh's directorial sensibilities, especially after the success of Toilet..."We really enjoyed making TEPK together earlier and know that Shree Narayan Singh's sensibilities as a filmmaker has given us the confidence that we have another winner on our hands."Shahid is one of the industry's finest actors and would completely do justice to the role. We are so excited to be collaborating with him on this one as the role is tailor-made for someone with his talent and calibre. Together, Shahid and Shree, will form a brilliant combo, a winner for us, for sure!" Arora said.KriArj has teamed up with T-Series and its producer Bhushan Kumar said the two production houses are working on several other films and their coming together strengthens the association.Talking about the new director-actor duo, Kumar said, "Shree Narayan Singh is a director who balances strong message driven film with entertainment by making it commercially viable."And Shahid Kapoor is an actor par excellence. He is always the best version of himself when he enthralls us with the various roles he chooses to play on screen."Shahid will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati as Maharawal Ratan Singh