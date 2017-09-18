GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Gets Her Ear Pierced

Shahid Kapoor shares his daughter, Misha's picture on Instagram saying that she got her ears pierced.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 4:03 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Shahid Kapoor
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha has got her ears pierced.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Monday where he also shared a photograph of her daughter in a car having a lollipop.

"Finally got my ears pierced! Thanks for the lollipop treat Mumma. You're the best. When dad is a way," Shahid captioned the image.



Finally got my ears pierced! Thanks for the lollipop treat Mumma. You're the best #whendadisaway


A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on






Misha is the daughter Shahid and Mira Rajput, a student from New Delhi, who is 13 years his junior. Shahid met through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas religious group. The couple married in a private ceremony in July 2015.

Mira gave birth to Misha in August 2016.

On the acting front, Shahid is prepping for Padmavati, an upcoming period drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film features actress Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
