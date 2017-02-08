After giving a glimpse of little Misha yesterday, Father Shahid Kapoor has finally shared a full photo of his baby girl with wife Mira Kapoor.

Welcoming his daughter, Shahid shared an image of Mira kissing Misha and captioned it as, "Hello World."

Hello world. 🌼 A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:37am PST

There has been a lot curiosity about how Shahid and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha looks. The couple welcomed their first born in August and since then have been extra cautious about her and not revealed any photo of the child in the media.

On Monday the proud father shared a beautiful photo with his 'angel' on his Instagram. But, one couldn't see Misha in the photo clearly.

Sunsets with my angel. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Now with a clear picture of the little Kapoor, one can finally see how adorable she is.

The actor, who will be turning a year older on February 25, had yesterday said that he will be sharing the first photo of his daughter soon. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their first child together on August 28, 2016.