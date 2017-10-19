Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Batti Gul Meter Chalu
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai On the occasion of Diwali, actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday announced the title of his upcoming film -Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
The movie will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame.
"Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. Batti Gul Meter Chalu," Shahid tweeted alongside a video revealing the title of the film.
Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu #ShreeNarayanSingh @kriarj @TSeries https://t.co/Kdrm9AXRkr— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 19, 2017
The project is produced by T-Series and Kriarj Entertainment.
Shahid will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati. The film is slated for release on December 1.
