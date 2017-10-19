GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2017, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Batti Gul Meter Chalu
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Mumbai On the occasion of Diwali, actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday announced the title of his upcoming film -Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The movie will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame.

"Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. Batti Gul Meter Chalu," Shahid tweeted alongside a video revealing the title of the film.




The project is produced by T-Series and Kriarj Entertainment.

Shahid will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati. The film is slated for release on December 1.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES