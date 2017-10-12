Shahid's Instagram Post on Padmavati is Quite the Mystery
Shahid Kapoor, who stars in Padmavati along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, posted a cryptic Instagram message about the new film
Image: A YouTube still from Padmavati trailer
Fans are making all the right noises about Padmavati, the first trailer of which dropped on Monday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed epic historical drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and recounts the tale of Rajput ruler Rawal Ratan Singh and his wife Rani Padmavati (played by Kapoor and Padukone respectively) and their struggles against the relentless Alauddin Khlji, played by Singh.
While Ranveer has been busy doing the rounds of social media to promote his film, as usual, Shahid has also gotten into the act. The young Kapoor recently posted a still of his character from the film on Instagram, with a cryptic caption that has fans intrigued: "Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it."
While it is common knowledge that the film is set to release on December 1, we're unsure who or what exactly Shahid was referring to. Guess we'll just have to wait and see. Until then, you can check out his Instagram post below:
Credit: @Shahid Kapoor
